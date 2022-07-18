...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 98 to 102 expected today, lows in the
mid 70s tonight, and hot again on Tuesday.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and south central
Minnesota.
* WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A big thank you from the Northfield Garden Club to the many people, businesses, and organizations known and unknown who supported our annual garden tour.
Special shout outs to reporter Pamela Thompson for her two feature articles and color photos in the Northfield and Faribault newspapers, one before and one after our event, as well as to KYMN’s ArtZany host Paula Granquist. She featured the garden tour on ArtZany the Friday morning before the garden tour.
We had a record-breaking attendance of nearly 400 people coming from Northfield, Faribault and other neighboring towns, as well as from the Greater Metropolitan Twin Cities and Greater Southern Minnesota. This outreach is thanks, in part, to the Minnesota State Horticultural Society magazine Northern Gardener’s listing of Community Events and other community event calendars.
Over $3,000 was raised to support the garden club’s efforts to beautify downtown. The beautification must be working because many attendees commented that after visiting the gardens they had plans to mosey around downtown and catch a bite to eat.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.