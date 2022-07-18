To the Editor:

A big thank you from the Northfield Garden Club to the many people, businesses, and organizations known and unknown who supported our annual garden tour.

Special shout outs to reporter Pamela Thompson for her two feature articles and color photos in the Northfield and Faribault newspapers, one before and one after our event, as well as to KYMN’s ArtZany host Paula Granquist. She featured the garden tour on ArtZany the Friday morning before the garden tour.

We had a record-breaking attendance of nearly 400 people coming from Northfield, Faribault and other neighboring towns, as well as from the Greater Metropolitan Twin Cities and Greater Southern Minnesota. This outreach is thanks, in part, to the Minnesota State Horticultural Society magazine Northern Gardener’s listing of Community Events and other community event calendars.

Over $3,000 was raised to support the garden club’s efforts to beautify downtown. The beautification must be working because many attendees commented that after visiting the gardens they had plans to mosey around downtown and catch a bite to eat.

Elizabeth Olson, president NGC

Northfield

