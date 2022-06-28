I write this with a very heavy heart knowing things could and should have been very different. Our larger trailer park in town, Viking Terrace, could have become a resident-owned community, if the residents would have had the opportunity to purchase the park when the prior owners were ready to sell. We still hope it can be done, but the process is now much more difficult. Let me explain why.
Northfield has two trailer parks. The larger park, Viking Terrace, built in 1975, was recently sold. The sale surprised the whole community as no one knew this was pending. I went with three other housing advocates to try to stop the sale and offer a local option. We learned then the prior owners were selling to an outside company. This is exactly what we were trying to avoid as those large companies have not much interest in helping the residents. They mostly care about their investments and earnings.
In most trailer parks, as in Northfield, residents own their homes and enjoy a freedom that cannot be achieved in an apartment. Homeowners in the trailer parks own their homes but not the land upon which the homes are placed. The lease arrangement to rent the lot also allows for owners to engage in abusive practices. People’s homes, “my palace,” the exact words a proud resident used to describe their family home recently, are at the mercy of the owners’ rules.
Viking Terrace used to be owned by the city of Northfield until 2003 when it was sold by the city to a local couple.
Those owners claimed that they saved Viking from becoming something else. And they may very well be true. But they were also owners that didn’t clear the roads of snow, forcing residents to endure icy roads that led to car crashes. They didn’t keep up with repairs and several street lights through the park were never fixed. The trees weren’t trimmed. To save money, branches were wrapped in chains for so long that the tree limbs grew around the chains that sank into their bark.
And now, on April 6, 2022, the unthinkable happened — what for years we tried to avoid. The prior owners knew of organizations in the state that help trailer parks become resident-owned communities, allowing residents to own the land. Despite that knowledge, they didn’t want to be the heroes and Viking Terrace was sold to one of the national companies purchasing trailer parks around the country only to beautify them on the surface and use the beautification process to increase the rent of the lot while displacing families.
Viking residents recently received a 35-page document with new rules and an onslaught of letters demanding that residents make particular repairs and improvements beginning this month.
We are organizing the Viking community, pursuing legal actions against illegal requests and hoping to buy the park back from the new owners. If we succeed, the last step would be to create a cooperative, so all the residents own, collectively, the trailer park.
To be continued …