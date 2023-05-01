...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
The National Weather Service in Twin Cities/Chanhassen has issued
a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM
CDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect.
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
&&
It’s that time again; the end of the school year approaches, and you can be sure students are counting their days until the last bell rings. High school and college seniors anticipate graduation, many with mixed emotions of excitement, joy, sadness, and perhaps some anxiety and fear about the future.
For the rest of us who have already gone through this experience, we may recall our own graduations and get a sense of just how fast time flies. The psalmist expresses this sense of brevity in Psalm 90, “For a thousand years in your sight are like yesterday when it is past,” (Ps. 90:4). But while our time on Earth is extremely short when compared to God’s eternity, we are called to make the most of it – to make each day count and learn as we go so that we may “gain a wise heart.”
When I was a kid, every morning before getting on the school bus, my dad would tell my siblings and I to “learn something new.” It must have stuck with me because I still try to approach each day with an openness and excitement to discover something new.
"
Recently I learned something new about where the future of education may be headed. A think-tank in Silicon Valley has envisioned a future system that would reward any kind of learning – from taking a course, to reading a book, to completing a project at work. A digital “ledger account” tracks everything you’ve ever learned in units called “EduBlocks.”
Each EduBlock represents one hour of learning in a particular subject. Anyone can grant EduBlock to anyone else. The EduBlock system would be a major departure from the traditional, four-year degree provided by a brick-and-mortar school. Whether or not it becomes widely adopted, the vision of EduBlocks recognizes something very important – that all learning counts, not just formal education.
There are different ways to learn and gain wisdom. Formal education is one way, with its classrooms, exams, and degrees. Life experience is another, where the classrooms become the world around us, the exams become the decisions we make, and the degrees become our accomplishments.
Learning doesn’t stop when a person finishes school, it just finds a new classroom! But what is the purpose of all this learning? Is it simply to gain knowledge for knowledge’s sake? Or to increase earning power? Or to win prestige and privilege? No!
When my wife, Angel, walked across the stage at Georgetown University to receive her Masters of Science diploma in Family Nurse Practice, the commencement address was given by Vikram Patel, a physician who has revolutionized mental health care in India. His message, stated briefly, was this, “your degree is not something to be held over others as a badge of entitlement, but rather as something to be given away for the sake of others.”
It reminded me of our Christian calling to give ourselves away for the sake of others as Jesus did. God calls us to be lifelong learners for the sake of others. We learn in order that we might better love and serve our neighbor, and in the process, love and serve God. May we treat each day as a gift and an opportunity to discover something new.
Drew Yackel is the associate pastor at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Faribault.