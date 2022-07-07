One of the points often made in debates about gun control is that prosecutors should enforce the current gun laws rather than enact new legislation. It is a criticism I have tried to recognize and enforce since my election to this office in 2014.
In Minnesota, a felon in possession of a firearm faces a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison. The instruction to my lawyers has been that in most cases we should enforce the mandatory minimum, although sometimes a reduced sentence or a lesser offense may be appropriate given the circumstances of the defendant, the facts of the case, or the evidence available at trial.
In addition, there has been a long-standing requirement of our treatment court that the person seeking entry has not been previously convicted of a crime involving the use, possession or theft of a firearm. Although we have, in consultation with partners worked to reduce the disqualification period for most offenses, firearms remain a concern when considering someone for the Rice County Treatment Court.
Of course not every case results in a conviction as charged and sometimes the interests of justice are best served by plea agreements. The instruction remains that in most cases, the prosecutors are to follow the rule and seek the mandatory minimum sentences imposed by the Legislature.
Ultimately the policy decisions regarding possession or use of firearms is not one which this office participates. Policy is made by the Legislature, subject to interpretation and application of the constitutional and other requirements as determined by the courts.
Regardless of the direction of gun policy nationally or at the state level, it remains the policy of this office to enforce the gun laws on the books, and pursue convictions and prison time where appropriate.
Some people have expressed concern about the implementation and enforcement of mandatory minimum sentences, but that again is a debate that belongs primarily in the Legislature and not to the offices with a duty to prosecute.
A prosecutor has a duty as a minister of justice, one expressed by the United States Supreme Court in 1949 in the case of Williams v. New York. In that case the court said, “the punishment should fit the offender and not merely the crime.”
It is a quote I have always felt must direct our work. One so important, I included it in the office’s Plea Negotiations Guidelines and Policy which is posted on our office website.
This office does remain committed to enforce the law as determined by the Legislature. At the same time we must follow our duty as ministers of justice to seek the appropriate resolution for the person charged with a crime.
Every case is its own balancing test, meeting all the demands the law places on prosecutors and be fair to the accused while protecting public safety.