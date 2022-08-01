...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to around 105 degrees expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast,
southwest and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
It is incomprehensible to me that while the Earth burns, Rieber Paulson’s land is clear cut for development.
SHED (Northfield for Sustainable Housing, Environments, and Developments) fought for months to save this land, but to no avail. They were met invariably with that tired excuse, “Nothing can be done.”
But much could have been done if our leaders had the will. The City, the State, the Federal Government could have bought the land, ensuring Rieber Paulson’s retirement. Businesses, churches, schools, individual families could have contributed to a fund to buy the land. The development could have occurred on any corn field within a ten-mile radius, not this miraculous patch of woods, small as it was, that absorbed 2.5 tons of carbon per acre per year, that was home to animals, insects, birds and plants, some found rarely in our state, like the Rusty Patch bumblebee.
I believe that at this point the Earth as we have known it and depended on it cannot be saved. The fires, the floods, the killing heat, the droughts, the beating torrential rains, will only increase in severity.
But as we rush toward our fate, can we not care for one another and all living beings, be thoughtful and intentional, not be driven by monetary gain, but by compassion, lessening all of our suffering along the way. A last honoring of the place that has nurtured us all.
The living creatures displaced by the tearing, devouring machines, and the greed that animates them, have fled this small patch of safety in terror. The beds and nests where they have rested and borne their young are crushed. Deer, foxes, skunks, mice, robins, chickadees, cardinals, blue jays, frantically search for new homes. Fawns, fledglings, small still-nursing creatures, already vulnerable, are lost.
Stand and gaze on the scarred, empty land that was once teeming with life. It is our future, unless we choose to act differently. We may not save the Earth, but we may save our souls.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.