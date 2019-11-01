To the editor:
In the late 19th century, The Dalton Gang robbed the bank in Dodge City and rode hard out of there to the west. When they got to Cimarron, Kansas, they broke fast to the south heading for Texas. They stopped at their hideout in Mead, Kansas, where I became aware of their (historic) presence in 2005.
I used to stop at a mom-and-pop truck stop there, about three times a week, resting for the night on my way back to Tulsa with 6,500 gallons of raw milk in my transport. The load came from one of six so called "dairies" which I renamed milk production facilities. The reason being that they were (Like no dairy I'd seen) feedlots milking 8,500 head of Holsteins a day in continuous motion. Operated by immigrant farm workers from Mexico, who were (I assumed) the only folks who would work so hard for so little money, less respect and absolutely no rights, due to their "legal status."
These jobs we claim "Being stolen from us (U.S.) by foreigners," is one of the most incredibly erroneous notions perpetrated on us for political reasons since the idea (from Reagan) that: "Government is not the solution to our problem, government is our problem."
This style of disingenuous manipulation of the truth exists throughout the factory farm/food industry from California to Georgia, where migrant and undocumented immigrant people do a tremendous amount of work and pay an equally large amount of taxes, for which they will never receive any representation or refund in the form of benefits from our social safety system.
Most of what we consume, unless you buy exclusively local foods from small family farms, is a product of this illegitimate system. So the next time you hear someone talking about "those people taking our jobs," I suggest you remind them that they could get one of those jobs anytime they think they want one. And, I'll bet my Social Security check they won't last a week.
I know this because I've worked in those fields and those factories and canneries and delivered goods from one to the other.
Which brings me back to the Daltons. Because we are all being robbed (economically and spiritually) by a dishonest system that functions in this way. And yes, I believe the government, in the form of more regulation, is the answer to our problem.
Jon Frasz
Northfield