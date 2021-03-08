To the editor:
As a long-time Northfield resident, I thank our Minnesota Sen. Rich Draheim-GOP and our Rep. Todd Lippert-DFL for being willing to look past partisan differences to support moderate, common-sense bipartisan initiatives endorsed by the Chamber of Commerce and a broad coalition of community organizations and police departments.
Specifically, Todd supports and Rich has indicated openness to, conservatively, return to Minnesota law on non-RealID-compliant drivers licenses, namely HF1163. Rich has long voiced support for using urban tax dollars to fund rural internet development, which has stagnated because it is not profitable.
Our farmers and townspeople outside downtown Northfield need broadband internet access for schooling, health care and access to democracy. International Falls legislator Ecklund introduced HF0014 and the Republican-aligned Independent Senate Chair of the Capital Investment Committee Thomas Bakk introduced SF22 to help improve access across our districts.
As a downtown Northfield taxpayer, I am happy to allocate a small portion of my tax dollars to the farmers who feed us. I would be even more happy to allow the farm and non-farm workers who feed us to drive to and from work without harassment. The Chamber of Commerce and the chiefs of the largest police forces in Minnesota support common-sense fixes to the hysterical "papers please" law that has had unintended negative effects on the economy and on public safety, due to unlicensed drivers.
On Aug. 25, 2020, I was nearly paralyzed or killed outside Target by a driver who apparently hit me on my bike and ran. Is this because they were unlicensed and uninsured? That helps no one. We are fortunate to be represented by Lippert and Draheim, who are willing to work together despite party affiliation.
Rich Graves
Northfield