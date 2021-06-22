According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest agricultural census, between 2012 and 2017, the U.S. lost 80,000 farms. That’s a big number. Many farmers have been in crisis over the past five to 10 years and debt has piled up. Despite good prices of late, many farmers continue to go through tough times and the trend of farmers leaving the farm continues.
One important lifeline for farmers has been the state’s Farmer Lender Mediation program. This program is seen as a model for other states as it provides key protections for farmers when they face potentially farm-ending financial decisions. One of my goals this session was to renew the Farmer Lender Mediation Act, and to strengthen it.
The Farmer Lender Mediation Act was passed during the farm crisis of the 1980s. Under this law, a farmer with at least $15,000 in debt called by the bank can enter into mediation with the lender. An official mediator gives farmers more support in finding a resolution to the debt challenges they face. Once mediation begins, the parties have 90 days to work out an agreement. This process can help farmers find a way to keep farming.
Every five years, the Farmer Lender Mediation Act comes up for reauthorization. I authored legislation to make sure the Farmer Lender Mediation Act continues until 2027, and I’m glad to report that a reauthorization of the program passed both chambers of the state Legislature in late May. There’s more that needs to be done to improve the program for farmers, and here the news isn’t as good.
I also proposed extending the mediation time frame from 90 to 120 days. Farmers and administrators of the program have shared publicly that more time would be helpful. The financial situations of farmers are becoming more complex. One farmer said to me, “When I was in mediation, I had 26 people on the other side of the table representing many different creditors. It’s hard to get that done in 90 days.” The lending landscape has also changed. It used to be that farmers largely dealt with community bankers who had a relationship with the farmer, and treating the farmer fairly was important for the lender’s reputation in the community.
Now, more and more agricultural lending is done by big banks and national financial institutions who have no stake in the community and no relationship with the farmer. More time is needed to help farmers navigate these larger institutions and more complex circumstances. It’s also easier for these large financial institutions to not negotiate in good faith and to run out the clock.
Unfortunately, Republicans in the Senate opposed providing 30 more days for mediation proceedings. Farmers wanted more time, the big banks opposed it, and the GOP sided with the big banks.
We’re not giving up though. I’ll continue working with farmers to ensure that large lenders are negotiating with farmers in good faith. We need to do all we can to keep farmers on the farm.