In the coming months, the Board of Education will consider a change to our school start times. The main reason is overwhelming medical evidence that beginning school after 8:30 a.m. has numerous health and academic benefits for students. Medical research has demonstrated that teenagers' internal clocks, around the time of puberty, shift later. Biologically, the release of melatonin begins later than it did before pubescence. Melatonin is the hormone that governs a person's sleepiness. The hormone returns to the pre-pubescent level when a person reaches their mid-20s.
This change in the release of melatonin means that a teenager isn't being difficult when they say they aren't tired enough to go to bed. It also means that they aren't fully awake during the first class period of the day. The impact of a later start to the school day has also been demonstrated to increase student academic performance, improve student mental health, positively impact student physical health, and increase athletic performance.
Northfield is not the only school district to consider this change. Edina has been using a later high school start time for approximately two decades. Wayzata and St. Paul enacted a later high school start time beginning this fall. The California Legislature recently passed a statewide law to require high schools to start after 8:30 a.m. More than half of the Big Nine athletic conference school districts are considering a later start time for their high schools.
As our school district considers the change, several parameters are guiding the concept planning. These parameters include beginning the high school schedule after 8:30 a.m., maintaining the current transportation budget, keeping the elementary school start times similar to the existing schedule (or earlier), and complying with the minimum number of instructional hours as required by the state of Minnesota.
There are numerous challenges we have identified as part of the concept planning process. These include the obvious disruption to the morning routines of many families and other childcare concerns. It includes dilemmas around the transportation of rural and special education students. The amount of additional class time student-athletes and coaches might miss based on traditional athletic schedules is an area to be explored. The district acknowledges these challenges and is analyzing what, if any, resolution there could be for these issues.
The recent Minnesota Student Survey indicates our students are increasingly experiencing mental health issues. A school schedule more closely aligned with teenagers' natural sleep cycles has been shown to improve mental health as well as physical health and academic performance. As educators, we have a responsibility to thoroughly review and consider strategies that can enhance numerous student outcomes. As a district, we have to weigh those benefits with the ability to operationalize changes within our school community.
If you have an interest in learning more and providing feedback about this issue, please consider attending one of our feedback sessions at 4:30 p.m. Monday or 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21. Both feedback sessions will be in the Northfield High School auditorium.