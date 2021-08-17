As a state representative, I’ve been listening to constituents who are hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. I’ve been clear that I urge Minnesotans to get vaccinated. I’ve shared that my spouse and I have both been vaccinated, my teenage children, too. But, I’ve been listening.
I hear the nervousness about the vaccine being new and not knowing what the side effects might be. Some will say that if you trust in God you don’t need to fear the virus. I hear the lack of trust in government, in Democrats and that people want to have choices.
I understand these statements. To be nervous about something new is human nature. No one in my house likes being told what to do. When I served as a pastor, I preached that love is stronger than fear many times. The virus and vaccine have become political, and our political echo chambers demonize the other political party. Unless leaders of both parties are speaking with one voice in favor of something, it’s a risk to trust the other side. Unless you trust someone, it’s hard to trust the information they share.
When I hear these concerns, I share what’s happened in my family. The most painful moment of the pandemic for me occurred when my mom called to tell me my Uncle Dan had just died from COVID. He was 74, healthy, larger than life. There was so much good life in front of him.
He died the day the first vaccine was administered in the United Kingdom. A week later the first vaccine was administered in the United States. President Donald Trump celebrated the news of Dec. 14 and tweeted, “First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD!”
While so many were celebrating and hopeful, it felt strange to be mourning the loss of a favorite uncle. When we gathered for family reunions, Dan would find me and take me to Perkins late at night for strawberry pie. He drove like he was on the NASCAR circuit. He enjoyed that it shocked me and that it annoyed my mother, his sister. He went out of his way to connect with me, and that meant so much.
As far as politics go, Dan and I didn’t see the world the same way. He was a strong Republican, a Trump supporter. I’m a Democrat. Political conversations were painful and caused distance in our family. The unresolved conflict made his death even harder.
Dan didn’t think COVID was a big deal. He hosted a large gathering on Thanksgiving while many were advising not to. A few weeks later he died.
When my uncle died, the vaccine wasn’t available. It was hard for our family to know that access to the shot was so close. Now the vaccine is here, and I don’t want your family to lose a loved one like we did. If you are medically eligible for the vaccine, the biggest risk by far is COVID. Please choose to get vaccinated.