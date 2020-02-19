To the editor:
The current leadership culture of the Minnesota DFL seems to be continuing along the path they set in 2018 in part and parcel with the national spirit of lawlessness by the Democratic party.
As a response, several weeks ago, a lawsuit was filed on behalf of a small family logging operation in northern Minnesota, the Schiff Logging and Trucking Co. The lawsuit alleges that Shawn Ray Etsitty, the defendant, along with potential culpability by Northfield Against Line Three, deliberately sabotaged the company's equipment. This group of "eco-terrorists" apparently can’t abide by the existence of a logging and trucking operation, in addition to their opposition against the Enbridge Line 3 refit.
What's in this that the end justifies the means for the Democrats? Former Congressman's Jason Lewis' home property was trespassed upon in the 2018 campaign cycle. In Minneapolis at the Trump Rally last year we had Antifa and their scary tactics; Northfield Against Line Three, along with St. Olaf's Climate Justice group, also picketed a local Minnesota Public Utilities commissioner's home in November 2019 to pressure his vote on Line 3.
What makes a group willing to break the law or resort to such tactics to get their point across?
The Schiff Family Logging and Trucking Co. suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to their equipment. Lewis's family felt incredibly violated and along with his neighbors, were highly concerned about the leadership of the MN DFL that they would support illegal activity by their base.
Northfield Against Line 3 apparently feels the injustice so grave to their rights that they protest at the private property of a Gov. Dayton appointee to the MPUC.
Today's Democratic leadership can't seem to either rein in their base or persuade them to uphold civil and legal standards to resolve their anger and frustration at the courts, legislative and election processes.
Our community, which draws national attention for its quality of life, seems to harbor groups that carry resentment toward not only oil but now a family-owned logging and trucking business. At what necessity to modern civilization is their anger going to stop?
Janalee Cooper
Northfield