To the editor:
Today contractors moving signs to closed off state highway. For how long? All summer?
This is newsworthy.
Also it is extremely timely. Three weeks go by and Northfield Hospital loses $3 million. AGA proposes emergency action by city council to terminate $4.7 million roundabout with four tunnels, and replace with $1.7 million stoplights, walk/don’t walk lights and extra turning lanes.
Now, again, I feed you a breaking story before it breaks. Rice County Commissioner Galen Malecha is discussing a roundabout on Jefferson Parkway at the busy intersection next to Allina Clinic. Located on top of a hill (similar to the extra expensive roundabout on top of County 1), this roundabout would cost millions (AGA estimate) more than an at-grade, street lights and turning lanes alternative.
This little surprise expenditure of extra millions in 2021 street budget on top of $4.7 million MN 246 Roundabout and on top of $18 million (Association for Government Accountability estimate) local option sales tax, is going to “blow the budget” before emergency COVID-19 expenses.
Ah, you may say, the local option sales tax is just $13 million. If you read the city document sent to the legislature tied to the bill by Rep. Lippert, it calls for a 20-year-bond offering of $13 million interest.
What do you think the interest will be over 20 years? AGA estimates $5 million.
What is your estimate?
Douglas Jones
Northfield