To the editor:
I write to Northfield City Council members with a plea, but bear with me for a moment for a very quick story.
I’ve just returned from Iowa City after months of accompanying a friend during his final days on earth. We’ve gotten to know the neighborhoods of this university town well, especially its rolling pockets of green. We learned of a recent proposal to build a large apartment house project alongside an old city park, a plan that the developer had skillfully navigated through the planning committee.
But the citizens who elected their City Council persisted, the council listened and — even though the project met all the legal and zoning requirements — they voted against this oversized development that would have dwarfed and destroyed a swath of the precious green space the city cares so passionately about protecting.
You stand in those same shoes with the Kraewood project. A developer who will prosper handsomely from a project unsuitable for its location has presented an attractive narrative to a planning committee that is being swept along with a rhetoric based on profit, not on wisdom. Proportionality, the environment, and aesthetics are in jeopardy here. And once the thing is accomplished, there’s no going back.
My plea is for Northfield leadership to slow down, to look closer at the details of this lopsided development proposal, and to listen more carefully to the people who, like you, know and love our town and who actually live here. Pay closer attention to the danger of overbuilding and destroying a precious gift of green space in today’s environmentally wounded world. Listen to your constituency, people who have done careful research on how to balance protection and profit.
This is our city. We elected you to hear our voices.
You are obligated to protect the interests of those you serve and to ensure that Northfield is a place where the people you serve can flourish. Please, please choose to do the right thing, for the earth, for our children, for this unique neighborhood treasure that is home to more species than meet the eye. Like those elected Iowa City officials, you have the power to speak sense at this crossroad of decision. Be courageous. Thank you.
Charlotte DeVries
Northfield