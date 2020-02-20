To the editor:
Last spring, I listened to a long interview with a brilliant, thoughtful man who talked about democratic reform, generational change, and steps our country can take to move beyond our dysfunctional present to a better future. That man was Pete Buttigieg, and from that moment on I’ve been captivated by his rise as a Democratic candidate for president.
Pete is a pragmatic progressive, with extensive policy proposals that interweave issues traditionally walled off into silos. He understands the importance of meeting people where they are, regardless of where they stand on the ideological spectrum. He has a gift for listening to others and articulating ideas with a calm, unflappable presence that will serve him well in the general election.
Pete started his campaign a year ago with a few people in a room, no money, and almost no name recognition. His meteoric rise is evidence of a well-run campaign that will translate into a strong administration. I’ll be proud to vote for him on March 3, and I hope you will, too.
Kathy Blough
Northfield