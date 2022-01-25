To Editor:

I was excited to see that Northfield on Jan. 18 joined 15 other Minnesota cities from Grand Marais to the southeastern bluff country in a Declaration of a Climate Emergency when City Council approved doing this. The declaration recognizes that the world has already moved into a climate emergency that will get catastrophically worse in the next few decades if people and governments continue not to do enough to meet a challenge we have the means to meet. The declaration reaffirms Northfield’s commitment to the Climate Action Plan it has only begun to pursue some and calls on state and federal support and action. Neither level has done enough even as a substantial majority of people polled, even a majority of Republicans, call for it as several surveys including one recent one by Pew.

It was good to see the StarTribune give the cities’ declaration headline, frontpage coverage. I hope the Northfields News will give the climate emergency adequate coverage and press for the change needed.

Matt Rohn

Northfield

