To the editor:
Thank you to the group that wrote on Bridge Square, naming the African-Americans who have been killed by police since 2014. As I walked around and through the area I was horrified by the large number.
Nationwide, about 1,000 deaths occur each year at the hands of police, of which about half are White, about a quarter are Black, and the rest are other people of color or uncategorized by race. (The Washington Post police shootings database) Blacks make up 13% of the population. This means that Blacks are killed at about twice the rate of Whites.
This is exactly what systematic racism looks like. Why does it continue to happen that black and brown people are killed at higher rates than whites? We must come to grips with this reality.
We must listen to people of color who bear the pain and loss, to hear what their answers are. The People Of Color and Indigenous caucus in the Minnesota legislature has put together a package of bills that addresses the issues, including police accountability, use of force recommendations, de-escalation and mental health responses. The Minnesota House has passed this package, but the Minnesota Senate has so far refused to hear this set of bills.
I call on the Minnesota Senate, and especially our own Sen. Rich Draheim, to vote for this package of legislation the next time the legislature is in session, probably in July.
We all, Black, brown and white, want to be safe in our communities and deserve to be treated with respect and fairness by the police.
Leota Goodney
Northfield