On Sunday, May 17 the Minnesota Senate adjourned an unprecedented and historic legislative session.
When we began in February, our caucus emphasized passing a public bonding bill, expanding tax relief for Minnesotans, and reforming the state’s dilapidated Department of Human Services. Unbeknownst to us, the coronavirus pandemic would hit our state and dominate the majority of the year.
When COVID-19 came to Minnesota, the Senate moved quickly to adapt and protect Minnesotans. The legislature approved $20.9 million to fund the initial public health response and appropriated an additional $200 million to the “Minnesota COVID Response Fund” to rapidly prepare hospitals and care centers for COVID-19, purchase protective equipment, flatten the curve and save lives.
To date, the legislature has approved over $500 million in funding to prepare hospitals, clinics, nursing homes and state agencies, including money to support childcare providers, our small businesses, college students, and Minnesota veterans. These actions have kept Minnesotans safe, prepared our state for today’s demands and prepared us for the rapidly evolving situation.
As the state has entered the third month of the pandemic, and the third month with a stay-at-home order, Senate Republicans have worked with small businesses and churches to reopen Minnesota safely. Despite billions in federal stimulus dollars being pumped into the state, nearly 650,000 Minnesotans have filed for unemployment, and thousands of small and local businesses and churches, have closed their doors to the public, and some have closed for good. We will continue to lead on reopening Minnesota and work to implement responsible solutions that open our communities back up and get Minnesotans back to work.
Outside of COVID-19, the legislature made significant improvements to improve transparency for the cost of prescription drugs. We secured bipartisan “Help American Vote” Act (HAVA) and “Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security” Act (CARES) funding to support voters who cast their absentee ballot by mail and provide safety precautions for those who choose to vote in-person. Finally, some very long-running issues: the TCE ban, and Insulin reform were passed with bipartisan support in the middle of the pandemic.
However, several key items remain on the table after adjournment. The legislature failed to pass a $1 billion public infrastructure and jobs bill. The bill would have supported Minnesota’s critical infrastructure needs, and the projects would have gotten Minnesotans working, helped our local townships, and helped preserve the state’s assets while stimulating the economy.
The Senate also passed an economic relief tax bill to help employers and farmers with Chapter 179 conformity. Our legislation would have given businesses more time to pay their taxes and exempted any federal Paycheck Protection Program dollars received from state taxes to maximize the impact those dollars made in Minnesota. We also passed a housing bill with $100 million in bonds for affordable housing and $100 million in housing assistance for those affected by COVID-19. The reform also removed the expensive regulations for a long-term impact to lower the cost of homes across the state. Unfortunately, neither of the bills mentioned above were taken up by the House during the final hours of session.
Suffice to say that while a productive year, the end of session left a desire to accomplish more. With the Governor continuing to issue executive orders, the legislature could be called back into session in June for a special session. If that is the case, Minnesotans can be hopeful that we will address the bonding bill, tax relief, housing support, state employee contracts, and a looming budget deficit.
We’re not done, and hopefully we can accomplish some of the above and more in a special session in June. For now, we’ll wait and see what the Governor does and hope that he allows us to come back to help more Minnesotans. Meanwhile, I’ll continue to support our communities, small businesses, workers, and families and advocate for policies that help you. If I can be of any assistance, please contact my office at 651-296-5558, by email at sen.rich.draheim@senate.mn or by mail at 3227 Minnesota Senate Building, 95 University Ave. W, St. Paul, MN 55155.