Oh, the hard, beautiful stories we hear … About people like Sara (all names have been changed), a girl who, despite her own mother’s addiction and mental health struggles, grew up to be a deeply caring, engaged mother thanks in part to the nurturing shelter and support they received at Ruth’s House in Faribault. … Like Frank, whose children were removed from their chemically dependent mother but he was told he wouldn’t be considered for custody. Frank worked on his parenting skills with a parent mentor from Exchange Club Center for Family Unity and in a few months was found able to take custody of his children (thus also providing a huge cost savings to the residents of Rice County).
And more.
Like Ellen, a high school student who was living in her car and experienced sexual assault, but through Northfield Union of Youth’s caring staff and “host home” program found a safe place in our community that had only been filled with fear and heartbreak for her in the past. … Like 76-year-old Dorothy, living alone with no family nearby, who has been able to stay in her split-level home four more years since her leg was amputated below the knee, thanks to Meals on Wheels in Faribault and the volunteers that support it. … Like Jack, whose income dropped and medical bills accumulated as he cared for his wife after a medical emergency, until he was on the verge of being evicted. The Community Action Center of Northfield offered him a range of support, from help navigating health insurance, to emergency financial support and access to CAC’s Food Shelf.
These are just a few recent examples of lives changed by programs that YOU help support through your generous donations. A gift to the United Way helps ensure that our children can thrive, people can be safe and healthy despite obstacles, and folks can get back on their feet after trauma or crisis.
Last summer, United Way of Faribault and Northfield Area United Way merged to become Rice County Area United Way. We’re now supporting more than 30 local programs addressing a wide variety of needs, including hunger and homelessness, health and wellness, domestic and sexual violence, unemployment, financial literacy, school success, child abuse prevention, community connectedness, teen mental and chemical health, opportunities for people with disabilities, and low-cost meals for seniors.
We’re also the regional sponsor of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, sending a free, age-appropriate book each month to hundreds of children age 0-5. About one in three local residents benefits from United Way-supported programs — programs that make a difference in our neighbors’ lives every day.
The United Way is a well-known name; you may have seen the national ads that raise awareness for all United Ways.
But each local United Way is independent and local in its focus, its funding and the organizations it supports. Our board members live or work in Northfield and Faribault, and we enlist community members to help us decide what programs to support with our grants. It is truly a community effort. (If you are interested in contributing your skills and insights as a board member or a grant review panelist, please let us know. We would love to talk to you.)
While we are all adjusting to this new county-wide United Way, donations will stay as local as donors want. Donors can tell us if they want their funds to support programs that serve the Northfield area, the Faribault area, or region-wide.
This spring we’re operating our first combined grant application season. Until March 16 we are accepting proposals to support effective programs in education, health and financial stability serving people in the Rice County area. To continue this local impact through grants, our fundraising goal this year is $470,000. As I write, we are about 70% of the way there. Generous donations from individuals and businesses are needed to help us close that gap, so whether you can contribute $10, $100, $1000 or $10,000, this is a perfect time to do so.
Together, united, we are changing lives, right here. We are your United Way. Please join us.
Learn more at ricecountyunitedway.org.