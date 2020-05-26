To the editor:
As clergy in Northfield, we follow Jesus who had no home, depended on the hospitality of strangers and had crowds of people listening to his vision of interconnected community. Now more than ever in this COVID-19 crisis we cling to the moral values he preached of care for neighbor, serving the least, trusting abundance over scarcity and overcoming fear with love. In a country that claims in some measure to be built on faith-based values, we see this virus illustrating the gaps in our society exposed between rich/poor, haves/have nots, white/black, etc.
Our own legislative body is split along these lines where the House has voted to leverage federal funding dedicated to bridging these gaps and help those in need and the Senate deferring bold action to reach the least and lost. As part of a larger social justice faith-based organization ISAIAH, we invited the Senate Majority Leader Gazelka numerous times to meet with us to hear our concerns to no avail. We call on the Senate to unite with the House in boldness so that this pandemic does not rend further the social fabric of our state and further harm Minnesotans in clear need.
Rev. Carolyn Fure-Slocum, Carleton College Chaplain
Rev. Wendy Vander Hart, Interim Senior Minister, First United Church of Christ, Northfield