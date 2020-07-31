The COVID-19 pandemic has shown us how important community is — and how collaboration is vital to ensuring that local youth, families, and people of all ages have the supports and opportunities they need to lead healthy lives.
We often refer to Healthy Community Initiative as a “backbone organization.” Backbones provide structure, while protecting vital organs and nerves. Backbones are also flexible. This analogy holds true for our organization as we seek to meet the growing and changing needs of our community in this time of crisis. Our partnering programs continue to identify those needs and are working diligently to address them.
Fortunately, even during tumultuous times, we do have much good news to reflect on, as we look at the past year’s highlights:
• Northfield Promise was just the 12th partnership in the country to be named a “Proof Point Community” by StriveTogether, joining cities like Dallas and Seattle. This is because Northfield is seeing results in improving kindergarten readiness, third-grade literacy, high school graduation and postsecondary completion, while also changing systems to better serve youth.
• HCI supported three community school initiatives – Greenvale Park Community School in Northfield, Faribault Community School’s two sites at Jefferson Elementary School and Faribault Middle School in Faribault. Collectively, these projects provided out-of-school-time and enrichment programming to more than 3,000 youth and 1,200 adults last year. Greenvale Park’s funding was set to expire this year, but it has received a highly competitive grant from the Minnesota Department of Education to continue for the next six years!
• The new Early Childhood navigators served more than 150 children from low-income families in Northfield and Faribault, connecting them to high-quality early learning programs and supporting families to access additional resources such as food, housing, and energy assistance.
• 47 young adults continued their education journeys this year through the Northfield Community College Collaborative. Collectively, they earned 616 college credits through a combination of online and in-person Riverland Community College classes in downtown Northfield.
• The TORCH initiative celebrated its 16th year — and had its 658th high school graduate this spring!
• TORCH has emerged as a national model in supporting high school graduation for youth from low-income homes and students of color.
All of HCI’s work depends on community – and our community steps up time and time again. The year ahead will undoubtedly pose new challenges, but it will also provide new opportunities to continue the work that we know makes a difference.
To learn more about HCI or to get involved, visit www.northfieldhci.org.