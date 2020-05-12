To the editor:
What we saw in Wisconsin last month — lines of people including seniors on walkers, in the rain, in masks, six feet apart, a half a mile from their polling place — must not be what we see in Minnesota during our primary and general elections. Our state can do better than that!
Minnesota has a history of excellent voter participation by people of all racial, ethnic, religious and class backgrounds vote and that should continue in 2020. The current vicious virus will make that difficult. Let’s make it easier to vote by expanding vote-by-mail. For year, small townships in our state have voted by mail exclusively.
As a senior citizen, I would be delighted to get a ballot in the mail without requesting it. I would complete it and return it easily. Currently, I must remember to request it, be sure I received it, complete it and then return it. Many steps — just send me the ballot!
When I was a young mother, imagine getting the ballot in the mail, instead of standing in line two toddlers in tow. And standing in a long line outside trying to maintain social distancing — nearly impossible!
Let’s authorize the Minnesota secretary of state to just send every registered voter a ballot.
Let’s maintain a few polling places where those who prefer to vote in person can do so while maintaining physical distancing guidelines.
Let’s urge the legislature to allow the secretary of state to use the federal funds allocated to Minnesota to ensure that every registered voter can cast a ballot safely. Ours is the only state that has not released those funds for that purpose.
We know that the promise of our democracy is only fulfilled when everyone is in and everyone’s voice is heard.
Evelyn Burry
Northfield