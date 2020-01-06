To the Editor:
The other day, I received a survey from a consultant hired by "the city". The stated purpose was to "... determine the desires, perceptions, and priorities of Northfield residents as they relate to enhancing the parks and recreation opportunities..." and "... provide your city leadership with the information necessary to make quality decisions on your behalf ...". My initial reaction was positive. Leadership was admitting that it was not making quality decisions because it lacked information. But, as I read on, my opinion changed.
Questions 7-13 of this short 15 question poll directly or indirectly ask about the new ice arena and concurrent sales tax, which were both rejected by the voters in November 2018. That election was a survey in which every single resident was asked about a new $21 million ice arena. It revealed all the information "the city" needs. The voters have spoken; it is time to move on.
The council could take a lesson from the superintendent of schools. When the vote to build a new high school did not pass, he rightly declared it a victory — for the citizens. Even though his own board had voted 7-0 in favor of passage, he and the school board honored the vote and later asked the voters to accept more modest plans, which we did quite handily.
The lesson is a worthy one to remember — forget the consultant; let's vote on more modest plans to upgrade our current arena. An election would cost less than a consultant. It would be more accurate and it would provide irrefutable information about "the desires, perceptions and priorities of Northfield residents." Regardless of the vote, it will be a victory for democracy. Like the new school bond referendum, my guess is that such a vote would pass handily.
David Ludescher
Northfield