To the editor:
A conditional use permit exists to construct a solar garden east of Northfield. Provisions therein protect environment, property values, neighbors’ feelings, etc. of that property, and they outline a project using existing Northfield area power grid. One problem: more electrical capacity research determined the project required new power lines and 38 ½-foot exposed poles. Cable burial was deemed too expensive, and possibly too time consuming.
Bringing that solar energy into homes, which I support in principle, now significantly disrupts Northfield neighborhoods. Installing new power lines required tree removal, and the new poles/lines are placed above the existing tree line, which obstructs many homeowners’ views.
I only discovered the project’s effect on Election Day when I saw a man cutting trees on East Seventh Street near my home. Shouldn’t residents have had a chance to give our feedback first?
Originally, the modified plan’s new lines and poles were to go on East Fifth Street next to two-story houses (plus attics, backyards, and taller trees). New poles on Fifth would have added a mere 4½ feet above the old 34-foot exposed height (EH) poles. This was not a good idea. Instead, East Seventh Street was chosen because there were fewer trees to remove. The street has predominantly single-story houses, many with small, street-facing yards, and the poles are only 29½ feet EH, with tops falling at tree line or below. (An Xcel Energy rep told me that the plan’s designer thought the Seventh Street poles were taller.) The old poles without crossbars disappeared into trees leaving the top portion of windows to treetops and sky. At 38¾ feet (adding 9 feet), the new cross-barred poles and wires are the new focus of south-facing views.
Rather than keeping the solar garden permit’s promises or stopping, this plan was drastically modified and fast tracked by Northfield city staff without process to meet a year-end deadline. Bait and switch? This new design disrupts the lives and properties of residents of East Seventh Street, our home for nearly 40 years, as well as others.
Protections afforded those near the solar site have been completely denied to homeowners affected by the new power lines. If presented to the Planning Commission or City Council, or had more thought been applied, this project could have been improved. Details are important. A design advancing 21st century technology shouldn’t be a “hit” on our neighborhoods.
Mark Fischer
Northfield