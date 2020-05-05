We are fortunate as a community to be home to many organizations that make life possible for some, and make life much better for many.
Our community would not be the same without these organizations. They are the lifeline for homeless youth, those struggling with mental illness or drug addiction; those who through no fault of their own find themselves unemployed for the first time and wondering where the resources will come from for food, medication or rent; for our older adults living alone in the community who need food and medications but are encouraged to not go out due to the risk of contracting COVID-19; and for our first responders and health care workers who need childcare. The list goes on and on.
Over the past two months these organizations have shifted their programming so they could meet the needs of our community during this pandemic. How do you serve and care for people while distant from them? They have answered this question with care and creativity.
It’s a testament to the commitment and to the quality of leadership in Northfield’s organizations that they have been able to make these changes in such a short time. This pandemic isn’t something that any one of us could have anticipated and certainly nothing that anyone of us has ever experienced before.
The work and thought people have put in to make these changes has been nothing short of Herculean. The collaboration, communication, and sharing of ideas and resources by organizations and leaders on the front lines has been inspiring. I’m grateful to live in a town like Northfield where we care about one another. Your selfless acts of service and generosity during this time have been absolutely amazing.
These organizations cannot do the work alone. We are getting tired of the word “unprecedented,” but the truth is this is an unprecedented time, and it requires unprecedented measures.
Many of these organizations were set to hold fundraisers this spring, and often these fundraisers are critical to their financial well-being. And now, when their services are needed most, these events are canceled or significantly reduced.
Give at Home MN is a statewide campaign to help the organizations that make our state a great place to live, work and play, as well as support those who are on the front lines of this crisis. Northfield’s nonprofits are participating, and it’s a great way to help make sure these critical services can continue.
Give at Home MN runs through this Friday, May 8th. This virtual fundraiser makes contributing fun and easy. I’m giving; I urge you as well.
Thank you for all that you are doing to support our local economy and our community organizations.
These organizations are making an incredible impact during this time. Our small town would not be the same without them. Together we'll make it through and in the process become a better stronger community.