To the editor:
On any given weekday, a trip down Lincoln Parkway will show a flurry of activity. The residents of Valley View Assisted Living and Memory Care and Kildahl Park Pointe enjoying their outdoor walks, students coming and going from Greenvale Park Elementary and the Northfield Community Education Center, and neighbors and commuters driving back and forth on the busy expressway.
What you won’t see, at least not yet, is a massive 137-unit apartment building proposed for construction — the largest apartment building in Northfield. You won’t see the increased traffic congestion on an already busy thoroughfare that such a development would bring. You won’t see the history of traffic accidents, injuries, and near-misses that neighbors fear will increase with even heavier traffic. And you definitely won’t see a detailed traffic study conducted by a professional school traffic engineer, because to my knowledge, such a study does not yet exist.
The proposed apartment complex will be wedged onto a small piece of land to the east of Green Meadow Court and to the south of Lincoln Parkway, directly across from the entrance and exit of two Northfield school buildings and the common traffic of walkers, bikers, buses and parents that those buildings and the neighborhood bring. This section of the parkway, with its multiple intersections and a dangerous curve as Spring Street becomes Lincoln Parkway, is already a challenge to navigate. Squeezing an oversized apartment complex into this busy location is a dangerous proposition.
A traffic counter stretched across the road is not a sufficient traffic study, because it can’t gauge the impact of what is not there yet. Please join me in asking Northfield’s Planning Commission and City Council to require the developer to conduct a comprehensive, professional traffic study. The residents of Northfield deserve a study conducted by a specialized school traffic engineer with the expertise to measure and assess the complex set of calculations needed to understand not only the current hazards, but the impact of a super-sized apartment building on the existing traffic perils. With the well-being of all our residents at stake, it is imperative for the city to get an accurate picture of how much more congestion and danger traffic from the proposed apartment will bring to the already overtaxed Lincoln Parkway.
Dana Engstrom
Northfield