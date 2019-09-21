To the editor:
Let me be one of the first to offer my heartfelt thanks to the St. Olaf students for their efforts to combat climate change. Your march down St. Olaf Avenue to Bridge Square on Friday was impressive. Thank you for your concern.
Let me also say that to combat the political discourse that has prevented our country from addressing this damaging and dangerous issue, it is imperative that each and every one of you vote for the correct political party that will conduct the change that you are protesting for.
If former Vice President AL Gore was elected to the presidency in 2000 you might not have had to worry about global warming. Unfortunately that failed to materialize. You now have a chance to change that. Remember what you accomplished today and know what your vote will accomplish in November 2020.
Elliot Dallavalle
Northfield