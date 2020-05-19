To the editor:
Last week Rep. Angie Craig met with several of us from Northfield via a Zoom call. We spoke of our concerns regarding climate change, and our hopes for solutions. The six of us included members of Citizens’ Climate Lobby, a non-partisan grassroots advocacy group, and members of the Northfield High School Environmental Club. We appreciate the time Rep. Craig spent with us in this time of emergency. All of us recognize that right now the pandemic and the economic repercussions are the nation’s highest priority. However, climate change is also an emergency and needs to be addressed in the near future.
We thank Rep. Craig for co-sponsoring HR. 763, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, which would be effective in reducing the United States carbon emissions. These carbon dividends would also put money into people’s pockets, especially protecting low- and middle-income Americans. You can find more information about this bill at energyinnovationact.org
In this stressful and challenging COVID-19 time, it was great to have an opportunity for concerned students, adults and our representative to talk together about solutions to climate change.
Janet Petri and Howard White, co-leaders of the Northfield Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby
Katie Schroeer, NHS Environmental Club and member of Citizens’ Climate Lobby