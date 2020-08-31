During this time of COVID-19, I am incredibly grateful for the beauty of the natural environment all around us as well as the numerous ways we are working together to support our community. As the summer months come to a close and we head into the fall, we are still navigating a constantly changing COVID-19 landscape.
While we enjoy the beautiful outdoor landscape, the COVID-19 landscape is providing opportunities for us to demonstrate support for individuals and families in our community. Through the CARES Act dollars, the council has placed a high priority on stimulating and stabilizing the local economy, stabilizing households and providing social support, and investing strategically for long-term impact.
These actions are vital to meeting some of the most basic needs of our community so that people can care for their families and navigate this time successfully.
The council placed a high priority in supporting the work of the Community Action Center through their food distribution, ensuring that people have an adequate food supply. Additional action was taken to partner with the Healthy Community Initiative to ensure postsecondary students and others would have access to the necessary computer devices and internet technology to carry out their education.
To stabilize the local economy and retain local jobs, another significant allocation of CARES Act dollars will be utilized to support our nonprofits and small local businesses.
This financial support is to assist those that have been the most adversely impacted by COVID-19 while also setting aside a specific portion of the dollars for minority owned businesses.
As we navigate this time of COVID, it couldn’t be more important to care for our physical and mental well-being.
Like many of you, our family is taking advantage of the beautiful outdoors before we move into the school year. We are fortunate to live in an area of the country where the surrounding landscape and countryside includes rolling tree- topped hillsides, meandering rivers, prairies and more. Some of you are particularly adept at capturing that beauty through your camera lens and sharing it via Facebook and Instagram.
Thank you!
This past weekend we took time to bike the Cannon Valley Trail to take in some of that beauty which for us included deer and other wildlife sightings along the path. By 3 p.m. that day there were over 300 individual wheel passes purchased. Perhaps you did the same and rode the trail this past weekend.
Whether you choose to walk, run or bike, I hope that you take the time to enjoy the beautiful outdoor landscape all around us.