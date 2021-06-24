The last 18 months have provided an opportunity to pause, and reflect on what the criminal justice system should pursue, and what our function in it needs to be. As part of this process, on June 1, we introduced a new vision statement for the office:
Foster a safer, stronger community by seeking justice with integrity, fairness, and professionalism, while providing the highest quality legal work for Rice County Government.
This vision recognizes that this office functions as legal counsel for the county as a whole. As general counsel for the County, I deal with civil litigation, codification of county ordinances and the legal support for all divisions of the county. The work of the office that gets the most attention is the prosecution, particularly of felonies, but we also assist in the collection of child support, pursue the child protection goals of the legislature and social services, and seek recovery of funds owed to social services and other agencies. Each of these obligations has their own vision of justice to achieve, and we hope using our vision statement will aid us in seeking that justice.
In order to pursue our Vision we have adopted the following Office Values:
• Integrity: We are honest. We do the right thing. We practice law ethically.
• Fairness: Our role is not simply to convict, but to ensure that everyone involved in a criminal case is treated fairly, including all victims and defendants.
• Professionalism: We treat everyone with dignity and respect and provide excellent representation in our criminal and civil work.
• Respect: We welcome diverse people, ideas, thoughts, and differences of opinions.
• Positivity: We encourage our peers and coworkers. We support them and provide productive feedback to create and maintain a positive working environment.
• Responsibility: We honor our obligations of fairness and responsibility to provide excellent service for the good of the community.
Finally, to help achieve our Mission and live up to our Values, we have adopted the following goals:
• Attract and retain the best professionals by creating a culture of integrity, accountability and respect where everyone can achieve exceptional performance.
• Support victims, witnesses and their families by advocating for their rights and holding offenders accountable.
• Explore innovative restorative justice solutions so the criminal justice system reflects the values of Rice County.
• Build positive and collaborative relationships with key stakeholders in a manner that maintains our prosecutorial independence.
• Ensure conviction integrity through each stage of the criminal process from charging through case disposition.
• Provide high-quality legal services for civil and non-criminal cases within the statutory responsibilities for the office.
Educate and engage the community on the criminal justice system by providing accurate and reliable information in the most transparent manner within our legal and ethical responsibilities.
Over the years I have been in this position, I have heard many people describe this position as being powerful. I have never viewed myself as having power, rather I have obligations. I have an obligation of fairness and a duty to seek justice. In prosecution that includes fairness to the accused, to the victim and justice for society as a whole. It does not mean always seeking maximum punishment, nor does it mean never seeking maximum punishment. Justice is an ideal and a goal that we seek, but in my office we will try not to lose sight of the goals of the community we are seeking to protect.