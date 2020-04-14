Weather Alert

...BRIEF PERIODS OF HEAVY SNOWFALL THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON... A LARGE AREA OF INTERMITTENT LIGHT SNOW ACROSS PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, AND SOUTHERN MINNESOTA, AS WELL AS WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WILL OCCASIONALLY PRODUCE A SHORT 5 TO 10 MINUTE PERIOD OF HEAVY SNOW. THIS HEAVY SNOW COULD PRODUCE A LIGHT DUSTING, OR PERHAPS A HALF INCH DURING THIS SHORT PERIOD. THERE ARE SEVERAL WEAK CIRCULATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH THESE HEAVY SNOWFALL BANDS, BUT BY THE MID TO LATE AFTERNOON ONCE THE DAYTIME HEATING IS REDUCED, CLOUDS AND SNOWFALL WILL BEGIN TO DISSIPATE, AND THEN END.