When my wife, Karen Cherewatuk, and I married four years ago, I moved to Northfield. Karen, a professor at St. Olaf, had lived here more than 30 years; I was a newbie coming from Chicago and the Twin Cities. I really had no idea what to expect when I sold my home in the Cities and headed south. Now I almost daily express my thanks for that move.
Moving here, I fell in love again—this time with a town. Northfield, I quickly learned, is a vibrant and caring community; it is progressive and welcoming. Our city exudes life, and its citizens live more fully than I could have imagined.
It wasn’t long after arriving that I was invited to join the board of Northfield Shares, our community foundation. I’d served on numerous non-profit boards in the Cities. Northfield Shares, however, was different than the orchestras, theaters or the hospital that I’d supported before. Northfield Shares seeks to sustain and transform the Northfield community by advancing philanthropy, inspiring volunteerism, and promoting collaborative leadership. Northfield Shares is dedicated to the vitality of the entire community, and its mission appealed to me.
Fast forward and today I’m nearing the end of my term as chairman of the board of Northfield Shares. I’ve had a delightful glimpse into the soul of our city. Last fall, with our endowment, we were able to provide more than $66,000 in grants to 10 organizations, including the Community Action Center, Northfield Promise’s Transportation Initiative, HCI YouthBank, the Girl Scouts, Northfield in Bloom and The Engseth-Rinde Unit of Prairie Creek Wildlife Management Area. This coming year we will be presenting 12 local organizations with more grants. Since 2007, Northfield Shares has provided more than $620,000 to area nonprofits with the support and partnership of individuals and families who believed in legacy giving.
In the area of Inspiring Volunteerism, we launched what we call the “volunteer portal” as well. This state-of-the art online tool makes it possible for other groups and organizations to recruit volunteers for needs and projects in the community. Think of the volunteer portal as an online bulletin board that helps Northfield citizens to connect around important needs in our community.
In keeping with the spirit of the community, Northfield Shares continued to support the celebration of the Defeat of Jesse James Days by sponsoring the annual 15k Run/5k Run/Walk . More than 550 people participated in this event. It was a well-executed race thanks to the volunteer support of 50 people and continues to help extend the mission of Northfield Shares.
The evening that tops our list of sponsored events this year was “Northfield Shares a Dinner.” This remarkable meal was the result of endless hours of planning, growing, cooking and serving — donated by an army of volunteers. What an evening it was! Division Street was transformed into a dining room with colorful tables and bouquets of flowers stretching down the boulevard. Music and dance entertained the more than 1,000 guests present and reflected our community’s rich diversity. And the food! A feast from farms around the city was prepared and served by a squadron of cheerful volunteers. When the evening ended, it all was cleared away swiftly. Because most of the debris was eco-friendly, there was barely a trace that more than 1,000 had dined on Division Street.
I’ve been teased that I think of Northfield as Brigadoon, the perfect village that magically appears only for a day each century. Northfield is not magical, but Northfield Shares a Dinner made me stop in the middle of the street and wonder.
This year, all of Northfield has much to be thankful for. I’m grateful to be part of Northfield Shares as we work to enrich everyone’s life in Northfield. So, as you gather around your Thanksgiving table this year, think about what you are grateful for in Northfield.
And if you feel moved to support the greater good of our community with your time, talent or resources, please go to Northfieldshares.org and sign up for the volunteer portal, make a gift, or let us know how you would like to involved in Our Community Foundation.