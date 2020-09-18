To the editor:
With the passage of Labor Day weekend, the "get serious about politics season" is upon us.
The local (and national) Democrat candidates are consumed with “reimagining”- ridding the world of fossil fuels, our police protection, and free health care and college for all.
With all this “reimagining” going on you'd think the state of Minnesota had billions of dollars of revenue coming in, instead of the looming $4.7 billion deficit. The state's budget surplus has gone “poof,” and lots of folks and businesses still don't have incomes that the state can tax. Plus we have to find a way to rebuild the cities that the rioters were allowed to destroy.
When the state's cash drawers are empty, it's not the time to send in the "re-imagining class" to solve these immediate challenges.
Leaders who have their feet on the ground and know their way around a balance sheet are a top priority for us to send back to St Paul — like our current Sen., Rich Draheim. A legislator as successful in St Paul as he is in owning his own businesses, Sen. Draheim is a solid, proven, problem-solving legislator who can be trusted to provide practical solutions to the challenges the next Legislature is going to have to solve. His work ethic is renowned amongst his peers, and he listens to all sides of an issue before making a decision.
He's the type of state senator leader we need in St Paul. Re-elect Rich Draheim for Minnesota Senate.
Janalee Cooper
Northfield
This is a paid political endorsement.