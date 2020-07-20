To the editor:
From the rich assortment of current crises, which concerns you most? Racism? Pandemic? Economy? Urgent as these are, I am most concerned about climate change. It encompasses the others in various ways, and as we work our way to a better future, climate policy offers potential solutions to several issues.
Racism, now widely acknowledged as a systemic and pervasive problem, has a climate dimension. Oil pipelines menace the lands and waters of indigenous communities. Refineries are often located in communities of poverty. Clean energy could correct these injustices and provide a healthier environment.
The pandemic illustrates the underlying health problems of many people, often the consequence of poor air quality. Faced with the current crisis, medical attention for illnesses and injuries is limited. Time and research efforts are committed to the immediate problem, so other priorities are postponed. We know air quality is an important factor in health, and a clean energy economy would address that situation.
The loss of so many jobs because of the health crisis is devastating, and many of them may never be back. We are all impacted by this; we must galvanize our historic resilience and innovative spirit to find new productive opportunities for workers. Clean, renewable energy will provide work in that field, and a broad ripple effect elsewhere. Healthier employees, hired and promoted on a basis of merit, not race, will revitalize our economy in every dimension.
The Citizens' Climate Lobby, a nonprofit, nonpartisan grassroots organization, is advocating a federal policy that will reduce pollution ( by imposing a fee on polluters) and benefit households by returning the money to them that comes from the fee. House Resolution 173 (the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act) deserves your attention, and has significant bipartisan support in Congress. Representative Angie Craig is among its earliest cosponsors.
We have ahead of us daunting challenges and urgent needs. It's easy to feel overwhelmed. But we have an opportunity to take steps that address these needs with imagination and determination. I urge your support of the Citizens' Climate Lobby and of public officials (currently courting your vote) who take this work seriously.
Jan Mitchell
Northfield