To the editor:
We live at 512 Ivanhoe Avenue, the only adjacent property affected on two sides by the proposed Kraewood development.
When building our home four years ago, we assumed the land next to us would be developed some day. We knew it was private property, that the Paulson family had the right to sell it to whomever they chose, and that the city most likely had no interest in purchasing it.
We have come to know Reiber and Ginny Paulson as wonderful neighbors. It has been heartbreaking to see their neighbors arguing over what Reiber and his family can or cannot do with their own property.
We were relieved when we learned that Rebound — a local developer with a track record of improving the quality of life in Northfield with their projects — had stepped forward with a proposal that would allow Rieber and Ginny the retirement they deserve and at the same time meet needs expressed by the city.
We were impressed when Rebound initiated neighborhood meetings to present their concept, and encouraged by how attentive they were to a wide range of concerns. Over the subsequent months, they made many significant changes to their plan in response to input from the neighbors, the Planning Commission, and city staff.
The Rusty Patched Bumble Bee has been documented in our yard, along with many other pollinators, because of the plantings we put in. We are delighted to see that the Kraewood development includes intentionally installing similar habitat as part of their landscaping. We also appreciate the extent of tree preservation and wooded open space in the plan.
We are confident that Rebound has created a project that responds to needs of the city and is considerate of neighbors affected by change, while being financially viable at the same time.
What are we going to do? Plant a couple more trees on our own property and look forward to welcoming our new neighbors.
Kerry and LuAnn Raadt
Northfield