For 100 years, the Northfield Area Chamber of Commerce & Tourism’s mission has been to lead in the creation, promotion and enhancement of a healthy business environment for the Northfield area. The organization began in 1920 as the Northfield Commercial Club and has come to be the resource and voice of the area business community.
Many people know the Chamber for its events such as Crazy Daze and Winter Walk, but it's so much more than that! It is an association of business and professional leaders which strives to improve the civic and economic vitality of the community. The Chamber serves as an advocate for business growth and development, serving as the center for information and resources about the Northfield area.
Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Chamber has worked hard behind the scenes, gathering information on loan and grant programs, writing letters to and attending virtual meetings with state and federal leaders on behalf of Northfield businesses, and giving members the chance to network and engage with one another in new and innovative ways.
We took the lead on social media communication and partnered with the city of Northfield, Community Action Center, Northfield Hospital and Clinics and KYMN radio to assure that factual and up-to-date information was accessible to the community. We also created a COVID-19 Business Resource Center for members and non-members to access information on small business loan and grant opportunities, business resources and current executive orders along with city, state, and federal guidelines and regulations.
In an effort to help small businesses, we developed the Northfield Gift Card Extravaganza on the website, with over 50 gift certificates for sale. In less than eight weeks, the community purchased just over $12,200 worth of gift cards and $13,000 in Chamber Bucks. We continue to hold virtual meetings with our retailers, ambassadors, membership and board members monthly.
We started our year honoring three very deserving business leaders in our community. Aldrich Technology was named Business of The Year, Marty Benson was named Ambassador of the Year and Tim Freeland was named Business Person of the Year. The ceremony and dinner was at Armory Square and catered by Café Shawn. It was a wonderful evening celebrating the 2019 accomplishments of the Chamber and our wonderful member businesses.
In early March, was the first Chamber Bowling Tournament at Jesse James Lanes: a fun, casual event with over 60 bowlers. We gave away prizes, networked and had a lot of fun! Little did we know that life as we know it would quickly change. In mid-March, after Gov. Walz issued the Stay-At-Home Executive Order, the annual Home and Garden Show was reformatted to an online, virtual show. We had great response with over 1,000 visitors. Each vendor was individually showcased and had a link to their business. Although it wasn’t a perfect solution, it did work, and we hope to add this to an in-person, live event for future shows.
The Chamber also manages the Northfield Convention & Visitor’s Bureau which is the official destination marketing organization for the city and serves to favorably impact Northfield’s economy through conventions and visitors.
In February, Explore Minnesota Tourism, the destination marketing organization for the state of Minnesota, recognized the Minne-Roadtrip for a Tourism Marketing Award. This is the second award for the group which is comprised of the Chamber/CVBs from Northfield, Faribault and Owatonna. The group most recently introduced Minne-Roadtrip Gift Checks, a program to promote food and beverage establishments in the region by offering gift checks in any amount that can be used at any regional dining establishment. You can purchase your MRT gift checks at the Chamber office or via our website. We know that it’s not going to be business as usual, and that’s OK.
One thing this has done is allow us to use our creativity to find new ways of doing business that keeps people safe and healthy while maintaining jobs. Our business leaders are strong, creative, innovative individuals who lead by example and have found — and continue to find — new and better ways of doing business in this new world we live in.
Look for the 2020 Chamber sticker on the door or window of your Northfield area businesses.
It is your sign of their commitment to the business and local community.
If you’d like to learn more about the Chamber or become a member, now is the ideal time! Contact our office at 507-645-5604 or visit www.northfieldchamber.com.