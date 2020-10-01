After the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May, a loosely organized group of people in Northfield began gathering at Bridge Square once a week, in the early morning, to write the names of unarmed Black people killed by police. We publicly “say their names” to affirm that Black Lives Matter in Northfield.
We started by simply writing the names of those killed, but soon began to research and find out more about their lives as well as their deaths. In July, prompted by the death of Congressman and Civil Rights activist John Lewis, we began to learn more about and celebrate leaders, artists and activists whose work bends the moral arc of the universe toward justice.
In addition to Congressman Lewis, we have learned about the life and work of CT Vivian, filmmaker Ava DuVernay, author Toni Morrison, educator Ibram X Kendi, writer James Baldwin, and others. We have presented some of their work in the form of quotes and have often drawn their portraits.
We don our masks, grab our chalk and return each week to respectfully write the names of people that white supremacy has robbed of their humanity and would like us to forget. We do this in an effort to re-humanize them. They were and are real people, from real families and often from communities that have been terrorized by white supremacy.
Through our research we find they are much like us, someone’s child, brother, sister, or parent, deserving of full human and legal rights and protections. Although it appears we take the same action each week, many of us experience it differently each time. One participant commented, “My experience deepens each week. At first, it was an action, a tactic, something I could do to bring awareness to the murder of George Floyd and so many others. The longer I’ve participated it’s become more about being than doing. It’s about being with the stark truth of racism and white supremacy, now and since before our country was founded. And letting that truth inform our actions and words.”
We note that our actions in support of Black lives follow a history in Northfield. More than 100 people came out on a cold December day in 2014 to affirm that Black Lives Matter after Michael Brown was killed by police in Ferguson, Missouri. In 1965, as recounted in the movie "Selma," James Reeb, a member of St Olaf’s class of 1950, was killed after arriving in Selma from Boston to take part in civil rights marches. Also in 1965, the Tuskegee Institute came to St Olaf to recruit teachers for schools in Alabama. David Kjerland, whom you may know as the creator of beautiful stained-glass windows that are found across our region was one who responded to that call. He taught and coached children whose parents had been lynched. We join people of all races who, since its inception, continue to call for the United States to live up to its ideals of justice and equality under the law.
So in the summer of 2020 we’ve returned to Bridge Square once a week to Say Their Names. For some it has become a sacred act, a meditation on lives brutally taken and lives that inspire. A meditation on truth telling. We plan to return monthly starting in October and explore other means to keep this issue in the public discourse and in the forefront of our hearts and minds. We need profound changes, both personal and systemic, in policy and in behavior, to make this country a home for all of us.