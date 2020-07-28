To the editor:
If we’ve learned anything from the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that ignoring science puts us all at risk. We need to heed the warnings from scientists and public health experts, especially when they urgently call for action to address public health threats like the coronavirus and climate change. As Minnesotans start to rebuild, we need to do so in a smarter, more resilient, and more equitable way. We need policies that preserve and expand high growth clean energy jobs for all, advance economic and environmental justice, reduce pollution and address the climate crisis.
Thankfully, the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis released a report to do just that. The report, entitled “The Congressional Action Plan for a Clean Energy Economy and a Healthy and Just America” outlines hundreds of policy recommendations for fighting the climate crisis and is centered on 12 key pillars. If adopted in full, these recommendations would achieve net zero carbon pollution by 2050, a key step in reversing the damage we’ve done to our planet’s climate patterns.
That is why I am thrilled with Congresswoman Angie Craig’s support of this important plan to fight the climate crisis. I urge every member of Congress to carefully consider the ideas outlined in this report and support policies to fight climate change, which is already harming communities in every corner of our state and every corner of the country. There is simply too much at stake.
Andrew Schmelzer
Northfield