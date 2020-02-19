I have had the privilege to work in a school for the past 43 years. As a dance chaperone for three decades I have noticed that most schools have some kind of dance theme around the idea of heart at a semi-formal dance in February, such as Snoball, Heart Throb and a variety of other names around the same theme.
February is also the month that Valentine’s Day occurs on the 14th of the month. I was not surprised that Christmas cards rank number one for total number of cards purchased. I was surprised that Valentine’s Day cards rank number two followed by Mother’s Day and Father’s Day cards. So, between cards, flowers, chocolate and candy hearts a great deal of attention has been focused on both the heart and love in February.
Any time I have interviewed for a job the committee always asks me what my biggest weakness is. For the past 34 years I have consistently given this answer “I care about people; I have a big heart and I can get ‘crushed’ once in a while because of it but I will never give this trait up.”
I learned a lot about my actual heart one year ago. In early February 2019 I was at a presidents’ meeting in the cities. I did not feel good, so I stopped at an urgent care in the cites. After a few tests they said “you are going by ambulance to Abbott Northwestern (Hospital). Your heart rate has accelerated, and it would not be safe to drive there by yourself.”
So, at that moment, my car was in Woodbury and I was in the back of an ambulance headed to the hospital. A lot goes through your mind at that point in time as you pray and wonder what that night and the next day will bring. The next day I got my heart shocked back into rhythm and with that had the good fortune to cross paths with a great doctor.
The next day I met with one of the doctors on staff. He said if you want this atrial fibrillation fixed you need a heart ablation. I always ask the doctor if their dad was sitting there who would they want to do this procedure? Without hesitation he said “Dr Daniel Melby.”
My luck here was that his children had gone to Hill-Murray and he was happy to take me in. On Valentine’s Day 2018 I drove through a blizzard to get to Abbot-Northwestern by 5 a.m. Of all the days in a year, I was having my heart procedure done on Valentine’s Day. There was no candy, flowers or cards. Just a smiling Dr. Melby who said “I have looked at your chart for hours and I know exactly what to do!”
It was a perfect Nice Bike moment and we were both ready to undertake about a three-hour procedure.
A lot of good things have happened since that date. I had the good fortune to follow my heart and connect with a wonderful nurse named Donna.
Thanks to the heart ablation I have been able to use my new quote many times; “to fall in love once is a blessing, twice is a miracle.” My free advice to you is to never take people you love or your heart for granted.