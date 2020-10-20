To the editor:
On behalf of the entire Northfield community I would like to express my thanks and admiration to all of you for what you (St. Olaf and Carleton students) are doing to keep COVID-19 at bay in our community. Northfield is home to a large number of retirees and is also home to several nursing homes, and there was more than a little trepidation this fall at the prospect of 5,000 students returning to Northfield from all over the country and world.
But we see the selfless, charitable, and indeed, heroic efforts that you are making on everyone’s behalf. We see you masking and distancing not just on your campuses but also as you walk through town, and even as you run through the natural lands or play soccer and frisbee. It must be inconvenient and sometimes downright suffocating! We also realize that you are making big sacrifices by giving up many of the activities that you would normally be enjoying at this time of year: choirs, musical ensembles, organized sports and even more casual get-togethers.
Sure, you are doing it for yourselves, to some extent, but you are really doing it for your parents and grandparents, and for many vulnerable people whom you do not even know. We appreciate your sacrifices! If only everyone throughout our nation were equally considerate! Lastly, just one more thing: be certain to vote on Nov. 3!
Steve Reece
Northfield