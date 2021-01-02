To the editor:
Our elections are broken, but there’s a way to fix them.
This year, more than 25,000 voters in our area voted for a Legal Marijuana Now candidate who was reportedly recruited by local conservative operatives to run for office in order to pull votes from the Democrat candidate.
This political “strategy” of the major parties happens across the nation. An exploitation of the spoiler effect, it splits votes between ideologically-similar candidates, allowing an opponent to win even if they don’t have a majority. It makes a mockery of voters, and takes away their voice.
But the decision other voters make — to vote for a Republican or Democratic candidate they do not feel fully encompasses their viewpoints solely to avoid “throwing away their vote” for an Independent candidate — is not the solution.
It’s time we change our approach to voting in Minnesota. It’s time we used ranked choice voting (RCV). In ranked choice voting, voters rank candidates by preference. If a candidate has 50% or more of the first-preference votes, they win. Otherwise, the candidate with the fewest votes is taken out of the running, and the second-preference votes on those ballots get counted. This continues until someone has more than 50% of the vote.
RCV is functionally just like a traditional run-off election, but it happens instantaneously.
This means people get to vote for their candidate of choice without feeling like they are throwing away their votes. And it means that if a third-party candidate is a pawn in a major party’s strategy, every ballot still counts.
This is not a party politics issue. It is a smarter way to run our elections. It’s time we call on our state legislators to advocate for this change.
Bridget Molitor
Northfield