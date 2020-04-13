Because we care about one another as Minnesotans, we have been staying home to keep one another safe from COVID-19. As we look forward to the general election in November, we will also need to make changes to safeguard our elections.
Last week, we watched our neighbors in Wisconsin struggle to hold their election during this global pandemic. It was chaotic. Turnout was low, and absentee ballots didn’t arrive on time. Many election volunteers didn’t want to put themselves at risk, and polling places were shut down. Voters waited for hours to cast a ballot.
In contrast, the state of Washington held a presidential primary in mid-March while it was the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak in the United States. Washington had the highest turnout in the nation because they voted completely by mail. Voters had no reason to fear that voting would make them sick, and as a result, the democratic process remained healthy too.
Health officials are telling us it is likely that we will be facing multiple waves of COVID-19. We don’t know when those waves will hit, but we should prepare for the possibility that the novel coronavirus could disrupt the election in November, as it disrupted the election in Wisconsin last week. Free and fair elections are foundational to our democracy. Voter participation is essential, especially during this moment of crisis. Let’s learn from Wisconsin and Washington. We can put a plan in place for elections in Minnesota that will allow us to exercise our right to vote and keep us safe at the same time.
Secretary of State Steve Simon discussed such a plan before the House Subcommittee on Elections April 8. The plan will make it easy for Minnesotans to vote from home by automatically sending registered voters mail-in ballots and allowing election officials more time to process those ballots.
In 2018, 130,000 Minnesotans in small towns and townships across Minnesota voted in 100% mail-in elections. Towns of under 400 people and townships outside the metro area are allowed to choose 100% mail-in elections. They do so because the state understands how difficult it can be to find volunteers for polling stations in rural areas, and how expensive it is for these communities to upgrade election equipment. The district I represent in the House, District 20B, has three townships that voted exclusively by mail in 2018. The mail-in process works. Evidence shows that voter turnout in mail-in only townships is stronger than turnout in similar townships with in-person voting.
Just as Minnesota has allowed sparsely populated townships and small communities to adjust to changing realities, we should adjust as a state to the challenges posed by COVID-19. Let’s mail every voter an absentee ballot with pre-paid postage for return, making it easy to vote from the safety of home.
We are staying home to protect one another from COVID-19. The Legislature needs to take steps to protect our democracy from COVID-19 too.