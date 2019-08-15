To the editor:
Imagine a turtle swimming in a river, and the turtle couldn't breathe because straws were in his nose and in his lungs.
I would like people to change their ways.
I would like to see this in the newspaper. I would spread the word starting with my family. Do different kinds of lids so people wouldn't need straws.
People like using straws. Straws are good for your teeth to keep sugar off of them. Straws are dangerous to turtles because they get stuck in their nose and lungs. The turtles are endangered because of straws, so we need to change how we use drinking cups.
Sincerely,
Mari Schoenbauer
Northfield