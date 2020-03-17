I originally wrote a column about the meaning of “Nice bike” a few years ago. If you have forgotten that column, I will try to refresh your memory in 500 words today. “Nice bike” really comes from what a person who rides a motorcycle might say to a fellow rider when they admire their bike. By saying “Nice bike” you are telling the rider that you like their bike. When I use the words “Nice bike” I am talking about three powerful actions: acknowledge, honor and connect.
“Nice bike” acknowledges an awareness of others. It is valuing everyone who works at a company or a school. It is saying hello to strangers when you pass, holding a door open and saying good morning. It is taking the time to talk to the store clerk, the waiter and all people with whom you cross paths with each day. It is amazing how you can brighten someone’s day with a smile and a warm hello. You don’t need any training to do this and you can start today.
“Nice bike” honors other people by knowing what’s important to them, not to ourselves but to them. It is giving a sincere compliment; it is affirming others for a job well done and taking an interest in what others are contributing to the team. My mother told me frequently that is much more important to be interested in what the other person likes to do than to be interested only in yourself. There are many others who need your help or your service and are carrying a much heavier cross than you are. You will find it to be very humbling each time you serve others.
And finally, “Nice bike” connects us with others. It creates bonds both large and small that make a difference in the life of someone else. You can do that in your neighborhood, at your work, in your school or through any of the wonderful service clubs in this community. As I finish my career in education this summer, I would like to take the time to “Nice bike” all of the students, staff members and parents who I have had the privilege to work with over the past 42 years. Each of them has helped to enrich my life, and I will treasure the positive memories of our time together. I hope that I have made meaningful connections with them instead of only looking out for what was best for me. When you acknowledge, honor and connect each day, you will truly change the world one person at a time. So, the next time someone does something great around you, please greet them for me and say, “Nice bike.”