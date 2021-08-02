To the editor:
When considering the proposed Kraewood addition, we need to keep two things in mind: 1. Northfield is a lovely place to live, work, and enjoy community with friends, neighbors, and family, and 2. our town needs more affordable housing. The challenge for us is to find a way to honor both truths at the same time.
The proposed development on Mr. Paulson’s property does not do that. Even a quick review of plans for Kraewood will show that when we leave this challenge in the hands of developers, efforts to honor the need for affordable housing — a laudable goal — will ignore all the things that make our town the attractive place that it is. It is, in fact, odd, that we, the creative and smart citizens of this town, turn to developers — and not to ourselves — to address the need for homes that are affordable.
Resistance to the current plan for Kraewood is not an example of NIMBY (not in my backyard). Rather it is a plea for proportionality. We the citizens of Northfield and the Westside are good Minnesotans. We recognize the need to promote economic and ethnic diversity and the role of affordable housing in encouraging that. But the plan submitted by Rebound Real Estate is out of proportion and will not only harm our environment, but it will also fail to generate the diversity that affordable housing can bring.
We must keep in mind that ROI (return on investment) is measured not just in dollars, but in creating environments that promote human and community flourishing now and for future residents of Northfield. Concentrating 130 affordable living units in one part of town will not promote diversity but will ghettoize our fellow citizens. If the city is committed to affordable housing, it must find ways to integrate that housing into all neighborhoods – on both sides of the Cannon River – a strategy that will better protect the environment and generate healthy diversity.
I urge the city council and the planning commission to speak to members of the community — some of whom have come together in an organization, Northfielders for Sustainable Housing, Environments, and Developments — to listen to their ideas about how to develop affordable housing in a way will make Northfield a truly diverse and thriving community.
Raymond De Vries
Northfield