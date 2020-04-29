To the editor:
I have always believed that housing is a right, and in the midst of COVID-19 and its devastating impact on the most vulnerable members of our community, my conviction is stronger than ever. I am grateful for Gov. Walz’s leadership and his executive moratorium on evictions and foreclosures, but this is just a Band-aid in the long run.
How will families afford the rent they owe in the future if they still aren’t working? What if they have medical bills? No one should have to choose between buying groceries and keeping their housing.
That’s why I’m so grateful that a House committee approved a $100 million rental and mortgage assistance package on Wednesday, April 22, but I’m frustrated that only $30 million dollars is being proposed by Rep. Tama Theis and Sen. Torrey Westrom. Now is not the time for shortcuts to addressing this crisis.
I urge top legislators across the aisle to do what is needed so we can pass $100 million in rental and mortgage assistance.
Lisa Sexton
Northfield