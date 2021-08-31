Northfield has excellent schools, great businesses and a wonderful quality of life that’s the envy of our region. Working and living in our community should be available to all who want to call Northfield home.
One of our six strategic plan priorities is housing availability. For this priority the City Council has outlined three outcomes that they would like to see over the next 3 years: increased availability of housing at all levels, increased affordability for cost burdened households, and improved housing quality throughout the city.
I am grateful for the numerous housing projects that have been completed or are in process … 5th Street Lofts, Timberfield Apartments, Maplebrook Townhomes, Spring Creek Townhomes, the Bluff View Addition and Hill Crest Village just to name a few. We are moving in the right direction.
In addition to increasing housing at all levels the Housing and Redevelopment Authority has several programs available that provide assistance for eligible homeowners. Whether a first time home buyer or needing to make some home adaptations to be able to age in place, these programs can play an essential role for community members.
The HRA’s Down Payment Assistance Program provides financial assistance of up to $25,000 to income eligible households. This deferred loan provides assistance in the form of a zero percent interest, zero monthly payment that is paid back when the home is refinanced, sold, or no longer the primary residence of the applicant.
The Home Matters Residential Rehabilitation Program functions similarly. Financial assistance of up to $20,000 is offered in the form of a deferred loan to assist with qualified improvements or repairs for income eligible homeowners. Qualifying improvements and repairs include roof and gutter replacement, foundation repairs, HVAC systems (heating/AC), electrical, and plumbing.
The Aging in Place Adaptations Grant is a pilot program to assist with expenses of up to $7,000 for income qualified homeowners 62 years of age and older. Improvements or adaptations can include ramps, railings, bathroom modifications, widening doors and more.
The HRA Manufactured Home Rehab Loan provides financial assistance of up to $20,000 to assist with qualified improvements or repairs to owner-occupied mobile homes. This assistance is in the form of a deferred loan that can be forgiven after three years of continued occupancy.
If you know of someone that could benefit from these programs, you can find information and application forms for all of these programs on the city of Northfield website under the city services tab.
I encourage you to check them out.
I wish you all well as summer draws to a close and a new school year begins.