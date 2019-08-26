There continues to be enough interest in my monthly column that I have been invited back for a third year. The editor told me that when I retire, I can continue to write this column so I may have my first retirement opportunity.
My hope is that I will again provide inspiration within this column each month. A lot has changed and yet so much has stayed the same in the past 42 years in education. In August of 1977, my hair was longer, and I was helping to coach football and preparing to enter Room 302 on the third floor of Jackson High School in a building with no AC. I was thrilled to be chasing my dream to be a teacher and was amazed that they were going to pay me a total of $10,300 to teach full-time and coach three sports! This was pre-Powerball, but I thought, “could it get any better than this: to get paid to chase your dream?”
I am excited to welcome back the staff at Bethlehem Academy on Aug. 20, 2019. One of my heroes, Mr. Tom Thibodeau, will welcome the staff with his message to “Focus on The Good Stuff.”
Tom is the chair of the Master of Arts in Servant Leadership Department at Viterbo University in LaCrosse, Wisconsin; he has spread his message of hope and been a great teacher and speaker for 40 years. His basic theme is that it is easy to find fault, to focus on what is wrong and become cynical. He shares the same belief that I do: the more you focus and look for the good stuff, the more good stuff you will find and create. Would you rather be in a room of happy people who are focused on the good stuff, or in a room of folks who enjoy finding fault or pointing out what is wrong?
The 2019-20 school year will be BA’s 155th year of service to students in the greater Faribault area. We continue to be proud of our Sinsinawa Dominican roots, and we look forward to many great years ahead.
If you have read this column, you have followed my journey over the past five plus years. One year ago, I wrote a column titled, “Looking for Daffodils.” I said I would know that I was on the right pathway when I saw my first daffodils in 2019. As much as I love flowers, my world changed when friends introduced me to a new dance partner in early 2019.
We share a love of swing dancing, bike riding, and walking. Plus, to find a wonderful practicing Catholic was a huge bonus. On one weekend this summer, I sold my home in Northfield, proposed and got engaged. Donna and I decided to be married at Our Lady of Grace during the very best month of the year, October. So when someone asks me how my summer has been, I can say with a smile, there has been a lot going on.
I wish all students in the greater Faribault area a positive start to this school year. I hope that my last school year will be my very best year and when I look back, I will say, “Nice bike!”