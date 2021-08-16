To the editor:
The controversy about the proposed development of the Paulson Christmas Tree Farm (Kraewood) and the mature forest it contains is about property rights.
The endangered bee habitat and mature trees throughout this acreage have legal rights.
Neighbors around the tree farm representing millions of dollars in tax generating ownership have legal rights … including the right to quiet enjoyment of their own homes.
People need lifecycle housing that is truly affordable to own. Being warehoused in apartments with no way to build equity is no solution.
Taxpayers on all sides thought that this land would be carefully plotted to maintain the integrity and compatibility of the existing neighborhood, preserving the last forest in Northfield.
Instead, when the Rebound Team told us their plans, a foreign term — Neighborhood General 2 — allowing buildings beyond single family, even commercial construction, had been put in place.
Put in place with no advance knowledge to the existing homeowners.
Why didn’t we get legal notice before our property was changed to a different zone classification and that the property right next to us is proposed to become Neighborhood General 2?
This can’t be the right way to do this.
Non-compatible construction, a soaring apartment building shoehorned into single family housing on all sides…with no transition between single family homes on the property and a 100-unit, three-story tall edifice?
Those who formed this N2 Classification in our city never thought that a very large building would be built in N2, especially not within an R-1 neighborhood which was already built.
We literally measured our house onto the property to save as many of the mature trees we could when we built adjacent to Paulson’s.
We assumed that our city would protect us with compatible homes and environmental preservation showing the same attitude of stewardship and care.
We are asking the city of Northfield Planning commissioners, to review the glaring conflicts and deny the proposed preliminary plat at its Aug. 19 meeting. Your voice matters at this public hearing. The current zoning on the property for the sake of the whole community must be maintained. Zoning codes exist for a reason and shouldn’t be changed to accommodate skipping requirements and ignoring processes.
Ken Engstrom
Northfield