There continues to be enough interest in this column that the editor has invited me back for the fourth year in a row. My hope is that I will continue to provide inspiration each month and there will be something in these columns that will help you to always look at your glass as half-full.
We all finished this past school year with distance learning. I left school on March 6 for rotator cuff surgery and really never came back to the kind of school that I had been part of for 43 years. We were reduced to Zoom conferences, emails and more Zoom conferences. It felt like the heart and relationships that we had all cherished were not quite the same as in school.
The school was very clean, but the heart of the school was gone without the students and staff.
I came back in the building in late May to be part of filming for all of the end-of-the year school celebrations that make BA stand out from other high schools. Most schools have a one-day finale called graduation while BA has three days of celebration. The BA staff did a fantastic job to honor the class of 2020. I hope they continue the post-graduation parade and the parking lot “honks” in upcoming years.
I was hoping to slow my life down after BA. In the words of Ferris Bueller, “I knew that life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in a while, you could miss it.” My plans were to follow that quote from the 1986 movie “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off.” I envisioned more writing, drinking good coffee, riding my ordinary bike, dancing and traveling with my wife, Donna, and more relaxing with family. However, in mid-June, I received a voicemail from Guardian Angles School. They needed my help this fall to sustain Catholic education in the greater Chaska area.
When someone says they need me, it is very hard for me to say no. I was a pitcher until I was in my early 50’s, and it felt like I was being called in from the bullpen to help this school.
This school opened in 1913 to serve K-12 students. We are still serving children in the original school building. The high school closed in the early 1970’s but pre-K through grade 8 schooling has continued for 107 years. There is very limited air conditioning in the school. I know from working at BA that you keep a backup deodorant in your office at all times. If you work in a building with AC, count your blessings!
The school’s history is tied to Franciscan priests and brothers. You may know that the Franciscan sisters did their very best to help educate me in grades kindergarten through eight. Many of the values that I use today came from my nine years with the Franciscan sisters.
We will have our first day of school on Sept. 8, for all the children. We believe that our small student population will allow us to social distance effectively. We will navigate COVID the best that we can and will have all of precautions in place for the first day of school. I pray that we will have a vaccine sometime in 2021 and that life as we knew it can slowly start to return. I wish the best for a wonderful 2020-21 school year to each student and teacher. I am confident we will have a great first day even though this can cause some anxiety in all of us. I just completed 43 years in education, but I can still get nervous. All educators remember that every child who comes through the door this year is someone’s son or daughter and deserves your very best shot. We get one chance to make a great first impression. Every decision that we make will be in the best interests of our students. Nice bike!