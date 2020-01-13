The 2020 census is just around the corner. In mid-March, you will receive an official mailing from the director of the U.S. Census Bureau regarding the options to fill out the Census survey. Since residents’ names are not always known, most of the mailings will be addressed to “resident.” You will have four options to respond: online, complete and mail back the paper form, over the phone with a representative from the Census Contact Center, or a personal visit with a representative. If your response is not received, you will be contacted again in person.
Your survey will be relatively short and simple to complete. The information asked will include the following:
• Number of people living or staying at the address on April 1. This means that anyone that calls this residence home for the majority of the year should be counted.
• Do you own or rent your residence. This information will be used to determine housing trends in the area.
• Your phone number — this will only be used if the Census Bureau has questions.
• For each person living at the address, you will be asked for their name, sex, age, date of birth and race. This information is important as it will help the Census Bureau to determine if any duplication of people has occurred. The question regarding race will help to identify if any race based discrimination is occurring.
• How the people living in the residence are related to each other. This information is used to recognize society trends, and provide housing programs and other social services that benefit many of us.
In the past, you may have received a longer questionnaire. The most common of these is the American Community Survey. This is a separate, longer census survey that is sent to a random selection of addresses in the years between the 10-year census. This survey provides data to the community to assist in planning needed services and investments. The census questionnaire is short and can be completed in a fraction of the time it takes to watch one episode of "Game of Thrones." In fact, it is expected to take no more than 10 minutes. But the results will last for the next 10 years.
Due to the importance of this constitutionally mandated census, the government is hiring a dedicated group of people to follow up with anyone who does not respond to the initial census mailing. These people will contact any residence that does not reply and provide assistance in completing the form. Additional assistance can be obtained by calling the number listed on the mailing.
Your accurate response is important to your community. Every response means additional money for our community. This means better funding for schools, hospitals, roads and emergency services. Over the next 10 years, one response can result in an additional $30,000 dollars available for our area. This is money that can be used to benefit everyone. Please complete your census.